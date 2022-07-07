The Grantham District Beekeepers have won a variety of awards at the Lincolnshire Show 2022.

Members of the group, which forms part of the Lincolnshire Beekeepers Association, competed for a dozen trophies in the event, with four Grantham keepers holding exhibits in the show.

Between the four members, they accumulated enough points to win the Chairman's Trophy.

Carole Smith accepting the Chairman's Trophy. (57605284)

Simon Croson, a member of the Grantham asociation, and also winner of seven trophies on the day said:" I think for the Grantham Beekeepers, it's got to be encouraging and a little bit inspirational because they haven't traditionally been showing at the Lincolnshire Show before.

"Hopefully it will inspire more people at the show in future years.

The group sets to encourage and help people who have an interest in honey, bees or hive products, whether they are a beekeeper or not.

The Grantham District Beekeepers were buzzing at their success at the Lincolnshire Show 2022. (57605519)

The trophies won by the Grantham District Beekeepers at the Lincolnshire Show 2022. (57605335)

Simon added:"It's a fantastic event to showcase our craft, the products of the hive and the competitive edge to it because by being in competition, it's nice to see how you are against people within your peer group."

Simon and another fellow member Rebecca Beveridge both won trophies as part of the show.

Simon's trophies included:

The Ancaster Cup

The Comb Honey Cup

The Joan Hind Memorial Trophy

The Osbourne Cup

The Burgh Cup

The Wragby Cup

Simon Croson with the trophies won by the Grantham District Beekeepers at the Lincolnshire Show 2022. (57605314)

The Grantham District Beekeepers were buzzing at their success at the Lincolnshire Show 2022. (57605579)

And Rebecca won the LBKA Members Memorial Cup and the BBKA Blue Ribbon for best in show.

Other members which included Caroline Croson and Carole Smith were also winners in the various categories of class results.