A beekeeping couple have won first place for their gigantic vegetables at a national competition.

Simon and Caroline Croson, of Caythorpe, entered their whopping 300lb pumpkin and 24lb celery into the CANNA UK National Giant Vegetables Championship, in Mansfield on Saturday, which sees expert growers from across the UK battle it out to grow the heaviest or the longest vegetables.

It was their first time at the show after being inspired to have a go at growing the large veg when they visited numerous horticultural shows to sell their honey.