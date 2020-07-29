Grantham Beer Festival cancelled due to coronavirus
Published: 15:31, 29 July 2020
| Updated: 15:33, 29 July 2020
This year’s edition of the Grantham Beer Festival has been cancelled.
Set to be held at St Wulfram’s once again, the festival will not got ahead due to the restrictions still in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
However, the organisers are still aiming to host the festival as normal in October 2021.
