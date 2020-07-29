Home   News   Article

Grantham Beer Festival cancelled due to coronavirus

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 15:31, 29 July 2020
 | Updated: 15:33, 29 July 2020

This year’s edition of the Grantham Beer Festival has been cancelled.

Set to be held at St Wulfram’s once again, the festival will not got ahead due to the restrictions still in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the organisers are still aiming to host the festival as normal in October 2021.

Read more
Grantham

More by this author

Matthew Taylor

This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)

This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE