A popular beer festival started today (Thursday) at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival is taking place until Saturday night.

To accompany the selection of real ales, perries and mead on offer, there will be live entertainment today and tomorrow.

The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival 2022 is now open at St Wulframs. (60123688)

Mayor of Grantham, Councillor Graham Jeal and SKDC chairman Councillor Helen Crawford attended the launch event this afternoon.

Morris dancers are set to perform this evening for the opening night.

Tomorrow night, Latino Sound returns to St Wulfram’s for the second time. They are set to take to the stage at 7.30pm.

Latino Sound is a Latin funk, Latin jazz fusion band which has performed at festivals, corporate events and Revolution de Cuba in Norwich.

Melanie Brown, operations and development manager at St Wulfram’s, said: “We are thrilled that Latino Sound are coming back to entertain us again.”

Saturday night will see funk and soul group Groove Cartell play at 6pm.

Groove Cartell have performed at festivals, functions and corporate events, including the Camden Jazz Café, The Secret Garden Party, The Northampton and Peterborough Beer Festival, The Funk and Soul Festival and have also supported Shalimar on tour.

Their set will include funk and soul classics, as well as contemporary tunes reworked to include songs from Prince, Bruno Mars, The Temptations, The Jacksons, Earth Wind and Fire, Justin Timberlake, Chic, Marvin Gaye, Chaka Khan and many more.

This will be the first time Groove Cartell have performed here and Mel said that they are “pleased to welcome Groove Cartell to our beer festival this year”.

Mayor of Grantham Councillor Graham Jeal. (60123692)

The event is organised by St Wulfram’s Church and Grantham CAMRA.