Volunteers are needed for the next beer festival at St Wulfram's Church this month.

The Land of Hops and Glory festival will be held in the Grantham church from Thursday to Saturday, October 20 to 22.

Volunteers to fill various roles are needed for the annual event put on by the church with Grantham CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale). Forms and sign-up sheets are available in the church with days and times when volunteers will be needed.

A spokesperson for the church said: "To put on an event like this we need as much of your help and support as you can give. Jan Burrows (churchwarden) is assisting in the recruitment of volunteers, should you have any queries please speak to her."

For any other information email Mel Brown via ghcentre@stwulframs.com

The beer festival will be held from noon to 11pm on the Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 10pm on the Saturday.