The Land of Hops and Glory Beer Festival is all set to begin tomorrow and will run until Saturday night.

Wulframs Church and Grantham Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) is organising the festival as it returns to St Wulfram’s Church after a year off due to Covid-19 restrictions.

There are over 70 different real ales on offer together with ciders, perries, gin and mead accompanied by live music each night.

The Land of Hops & Glory Beer Festival. (19818874)

The festival runs from noon until 11pm each day at St Wulfram’s.

The live music tomorrow night will be provided by Folky Thursday.

Playing on Friday night will be the Rooster Party Band, coming from London, while Saturday's live music will be performed by Ticklin the Pickle.