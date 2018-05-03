Beer festival starts today as pub celebrates

The popular Geese & Fountain pub in Croxton Kerrial has celebrated receiving two awards from Camra.

It comes as the pub today stages a beer festival right until Tuesday to celebrate another competition success.

The pub, which re-opened in 2015, has been declared ‘Best in Leicestershire’ and ‘Overall Winner’ from Vale of Belvoir Camra.

At a presentation last week, Camra Belvoir Branch chairman Eddie Fender praised the pub for being a regular winner since it re-opened, citing its service, welcome, community facilities, atmosphere, alignment with Camra principles, and of course, its beer.

Landlord Nick Holden was further praised for supporting local brewers from Grantham and the Vale of Belvoir, also noting the pub was a finalist in a national awards by the Society of Independent Brewers (SIBA).

Nick called the awards ‘a real boost’ for his pub, saying he was lucky the region has such fantastic breweries. His pub also has fantastic customers and caters for non beer drinkers, including those who enjoy wines, spirits and soft drinks.

Nick said he and wife Kate also feel lucky with the staff they have, adding it is not an easy pub to work in when its extensive range of bottled beers means having to walk into the cellars and look for them. But he wouldn’t have it any other way.

For May Day weekend until Tuesday, May 8, the Geese & Fountain stages a beer festival to mark being a SIBA finalist, offering 25 medal winners, in cask or keg, from the SIBA competition, in addition to its usual range. It has also just launched a new food menu.

Nick added: “That’s the kind of beer festival you don’t get at a typical village pub.”