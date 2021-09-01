Wetherspoon is suffering from a beer shortage.

The chain has apologised to customers as they are experiencing supply problems with Carling and Coors at pubs across the county.

It is the latest chain to suffer shortages with Nando's and Greggs struggling with chicken and McDonald's were unable to offer milkshakes.

These problems have been blamed on lorry driver and factory staff shortages because of Brexit employment rules. The pandemic has also had an impact.

You might struggle to get Carling from your local Wetherspoon

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said: "We are experiencing some supply problems with both Carling and Coors, which means that some pubs do not have the products available.

"We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused.

"We know that the brewers are trying to resolve the issue."

The firm did not provide further details on the issue but it is understood to be related to a shortage of HGV drivers.