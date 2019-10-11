Beerheadz in Grantham is certainly serving a 'drop of the unusual' right now.

The micro-pub at 27 Watergate, which is a regular Camra award winner, has become one of the first bars in the country to serve a 'Reverse Guinness' white stout.

The creative concoction from Liverpool-based Team Toxic has made national headlines in the brewing world for being a white-coloured stout that has an added secret ingredient for its head to make it a reverse of the traditional Guinness.

The white stout from Team Toxic (19134951)

Earlier tonight (Friday), at 7pm, the bar started filling up as punters were keen to see and taste a most remarkable brew featuring a whitish body and black head.

Sue Hayward and business partner Gazza Prescott dropped in for the Meet the Brewer event to promote their most strange craft ale first launched late last month.

Sue told the Journal: "I got fed up with people producing white stouts that weren't white. They have been around for years and they are pale and golden."

After five years of development, Sue and Gazza have created something more like it, with 'Sinistral', which means left-handed.

Richard Charity, Simon Finch, Gazza Prescott and Sue Hayward (19135039)

Earlier tonight (Friday), the pair were serving the drink and adding its special black topping to create that unique look.

"It's known as the reverse of Guinness. I cannot say what the black addition is, other than it is vegetarian and vegan."

On Thursday, Sue and Gazza were at Beerheadz Retford for a launch there, before they head to other branches of the Beerheadz chain of micro-pubs.

Sue continued: "It does look like milkshake but it surprised some people as it still has the body of a stout and the same finish. You get some people saying it's a gimmick and others will say its refreshing. But it has been well-received and most people say they have loved it."

Beerheadz Grantham manager Simon Finch commented: "We are always looking for new and exciting beers and this is new and exciting, which takes the most traditional of drinks and gives a very new twist. It's uniquely turned the world of stout upside down."

Simon was also pleased to see his regulars enjoy the spectacle and the taste of the bar's latest brew, which now exceeds 1,300 different beers since the pub opened in 2016.

As customers said they could taste chocolate and caramel in the white stout, Beerheadz regular Richard Charity (pictured left) also gave his view.

Richard said: "It's a very interesting drink, which is both refreshing and unique. I have firmly enjoyed it and it's something I will definitely have more of."

Beerheadz plans other Meet the Brewer events.

In the meantime, Beerheadz will soon be launching its own 555 brew, which it has created to mark all five Beerheadz bars making the latest Camra Good Pub guide.

The launch in Grantham at 5.55pm on Thursday October 23 comes as Beerheadz Ltd celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Simon said: "The beer is made by Baker's Dozen of Ketton. Brewer Dean Baker is a well-known heavy-handed hop fiend so the beer promises to be punchy and hoppy. It will also be unfined and vegan-friendly."