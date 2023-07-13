A befriending and support service will be running a care fair to showcase what is on offer in the care sector in the area.

Farrow Friends, founded by Lauren Mann in 2017, will be running its Care Fair on Saturday, September 29, at the Guildhall Arts Centre from 11am until 3pm.

The fair will showcase businesses, organisations and charities that work within the care sector in the area.

Farrow Friends will be holding its Care Fair in September.

Lauren said the event aims to bring organisations together “under one roof” and so the “public can see what is on offer”.

She added: “There are so many people out there doing good work who people might not know about.”

The event is set to be an “informative day” with a number of guest speakers attending.

It also provides individuals and businesses the opportunity to network.

It is also a chance for people to advertise and seek employment within the care sector.

Anyone interested in setting up a stall at the event can contact by email at thecarefair@outlook.com.

Entry to the event is free.