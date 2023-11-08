A befriending service will be working with a cafe to provide people who are lonely with company.

From Friday, November 10, Farrow Friends will be hosting a ‘Care Chair’ in Digby’s Cafe, in the Guildhall, every week until the end of January.

The ‘Care Chair’ will be there for anyone who comes to the cafe alone, and they will be invited to sit with someone from Farrow Friends.

Farrow Friends will be hosting a weekly Care Chair at Digby's Cafe in the Guildhall, in St Peter's Hill.

Helen Bluesky, business manager at Farrow Friends, said: “We're really excited that Digby's have been really keen to collaborate with us to help reach out to those who are coming to the cafe and often aren't aware of other support systems and groups that are also in place locally that they can access.

“We really hope that this will be an opportunity to provide company and friendship on a 1:1 basis, and to help raise awareness of other support groups and services that are in the area too to help empower people with knowledge on what is available to them so no one has to face the winter months alone.”

For anyone who wants some company and conversation, they can ask ‘is Helen here?’ at the counter, and a member of staff will direct them to a table.