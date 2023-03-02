The bells rang out at St Wulfram's Church in Grantham on Friday to mark the one year anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.

Bellringers at the church rang a quarter peal to mark the anniversary. A quarter peal is more than 1,250 changes of all the bells, in this case eight, in a unique sequence. It took about 45 to 50 minutes to perform.

David Braunton, St Wulfram's tower captain, said: "Some of the muffles were a little too effective which made hearing one or two of the bells much harder than when they're fully open, but other than that all went well."

Bellringers at St Wulfram's rang out a quarter peal for Ukraine.

David added: "We had a group of Ukrainians downstairs as we started the quarter, listening to our efforts.

"I had a report that the boys in the King's School Quad were listening as well, and that the fully muffled sound was very appropriate."

St Wulfram's is looking for new recruits to learn the art of English change ringing, open to all ages, but the team is ideally looking for 20 to 30 year olds. Free lessons are provided.

If anyone is interested, they can contact David at dibraunton2@hotmail.co.uk

Practice night is on Tuesday evenings and there is further training on most Sunday afternoons, prior to evensong.