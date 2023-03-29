Bells of a church which have been silent for 40 years are set to ring out once again as restoration is completed.

The four original bells from St Mary’s Church, Car Colston, were lowered for the first time in a century in late 2022, and taken away by specialist bell foundry Taylor’s of Loughborough for restoration.

The bells spent 15 weeks at the foundry and are fully restored and tuned with new steel headstocks, sandblasted and cleaned.

Reverend Ruth Coleby, rector for the Fosse group, blessing the bells.

Now the bells have returned to the church in their former glory and re-hung ­— with the help of generous volunteers.

Nigel Crockford, secretary of Car Colston and Screveton PCC, said: "It's marvellous, it's the culmination of a year of work and its so pleasing to see their return in fully-restored, as-new condition ­— albeit 600 years old.

"They're looking pristine and they're tuned."

The bells ­— one made by Taylor's themselves in 1872, two dating from 1633 and made in Nottingham, and the largest and oldest of the bells from 1480, weighing nearly half a tonne ­— are not ringing out just yet, with another two weeks of work needed to add the wheels and ropes, and the final tuning.

Two new treble bells have also joined the original four.

Volunteer Bob Haynes with three bells safely lowered to the floor ahead of their restoration. Photo: Nigel Crockford.

They are expected to be ready ahead of the coronation of King Charles III in May and will be used in the future for special occasions and weekly bell-ringing practice.

Volunteers from the church and community have supported the project, assisting the professionals from Taylor’s with the bell lowering over three days and again assisting with the re-hanging of the historic instruments.

"It's a small village, only 60 houses, and about 40 have contributed to the fundraising," Nigel added.

"There's been tremendous support from people within the church and from outside the church.

"We are very appreciative of all the volunteers that have helped make this happen, not just on the fundraising side but also physically labouring to help lower, and then to raise, the bells."

The Rector of the Fosse Group, the Rev Ruth Coleby, blessed the bells, before they were hoisted one by one up the tower.