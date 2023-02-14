Bells will be rung at St Wulfram's in Grantham on anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine

The bells of St Wulfram's Church in Grantham will be rung to mark the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Bellringers will attempts a quarter peal of St Wulfram's bells a year to the day that Russian forces invaded the country.

St Wulfram's tower captain David Braunton said: "The bells will be fully muffled to mark the unnecessary loss of life of all involved, Ukrainian soldiers and people and the Russian soldiers, too."

The bells of St Wulfram's will ring on the anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine. (62415077)

A quarter peal is more than 1,250 changes of all the bells, in this case eight, in a unique sequence (constantly changing).

It takes about 45 to 50 minutes to perform. Each bell rings approximately every one to 1.25 seconds.

St Wulfram's is also looking for new recruits to learn the art of English change ringing, open to all ages, but the team is ideally looking for 20 to 30 year olds. Free lessons are provided.

If anyone is interested, they can contact David at dibraunton2@hotmail.co.uk

Practice night is on Tuesday evenings and there is further training on most Sunday afternoons, prior to evensong.