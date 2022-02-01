A group of bellringers will be ringing the bells at churches in and around Grantham to mark the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's accession to the throne.

Ringers from Belton, Grantham, Harlaxton and Colsterworth will be ringing the bells on Sunday, February 6, to mark 70 years since Queen Elizabeth ascended to the throne on February 6, 1952.

The bells will also be rung again for the platinum jubilee celebrations from June 2 to 5.

St Wulfram's Church. (54592595)

David Braunton, ringing master for the Southern Branch, Lincoln Guild and tower captain, Grantham, said: "The numbers of bellringers locally have been badly hit throughout the course of the pandemic.

"Those of us still actively ringing will be touring around the churches on February 6 to make sure that villagers and townsfolk, alike, hear the bells ring to mark the occasion."

The bells will be first be rung at St Wulfram's between 8.45am and 9.30am, followed by Stoke Rochford from 9am to 9.30am.

Then the bells will be rung at Skillington from 9.45am to10.15am, then Welby from 9.50am to 10.10am, followed by Heydour from 10.20am to 10.50am, and then Colsterworth from 10.30am to 11am.

Barkston is the next location, from 11.05am to 11.25am, followed by Denton from 11.30am to 12pm, with the last bells being rung at Honington from 11.40am to 12pm.

In addition to the bells being rung, there will also be a quarter peal attempt at St Wulfram's between 5pm and 6.30pm to round off the celebrations.