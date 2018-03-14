Belmont Primary School beams in brand new sports kit

Pupils at Belmont Primary School are proud of their new sports kit.
Sporty pupils at Belmont Primary School will now be able to look as good as they play thanks to a parent’s generous donation.

Headteacher Mr Davidson said: “We are enthusiastic and excited about about sport. We have had many opportunities recently to compete in events but all that was missing was a kit to be proud of as much as the children are proud to represent Belmont. This problem has now been solved, thanks to a very generous donation from a parent, Mr Alan Hamasala and his business Malinka Market. With this generous donation we have been able to purchase a full football kit, which all of our teams will be able to use including our year 3/4 team, our mixed year 5/6 team and our girls team. We were also able to buy further kit for all of the other sports we compete in throughout the year.