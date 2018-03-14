Belmont Primary School beams in brand new sports kit

Sporty pupils at Belmont Primary School will now be able to look as good as they play thanks to a parent’s generous donation.

Headteacher Mr Davidson said: “We are enthusiastic and excited about about sport. We have had many opportunities recently to compete in events but all that was missing was a kit to be proud of as much as the children are proud to represent Belmont. This problem has now been solved, thanks to a very generous donation from a parent, Mr Alan Hamasala and his business Malinka Market. With this generous donation we have been able to purchase a full football kit, which all of our teams will be able to use including our year 3/4 team, our mixed year 5/6 team and our girls team. We were also able to buy further kit for all of the other sports we compete in throughout the year.