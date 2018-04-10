Belton Horse Trials set to go ahead despite deluge of rain

The organisers of the Belton Horse Trials say the event is going ahead despite the deluge of rain we have had this week.

The Trials take place from Friday to Sunday. Stuart Buntine, of organisers Bede Events, has Tweeted that all is on track with the preparations for the three day event.

Children enjoy the fair at Belton Internationl Horse Trials 2017. Photo: Adam Fanthorpe

The Tweet said: “We’ve had a fair bit of rain last night but if the forecast is correct, that should be the last of anything significant; in which case all should be well.”

Work continues full steam ahead in the deer park as the finishing touches are put in place. Over 100 trade stands are stocking up, the arenas have been laid out, the showjump courses set and the cross country fences finished and ‘dressed’ with flowers.

Marquees are ready and waiting to receive their guests in the various hospitality areas, sponsor boards line the drives and many a classic car will be receiving a final polish ahead of Sunday’s Belton Classic Car Show. In previous years everything from a 1920s Bentley to a 2006 TVR have been showcased at Belton, and with over 50 entries expected this year there will be plenty to look at.

With so many horse trials cancelled this season, Belton International will have something of a ‘start of term’ feel about it for the horses, perhaps prompting some exciting moments in the atmospheric main arena – there’s nothing like a few flags fluttering in the breeze to put a fit horse on his toes at one of the first ‘parties’ of the year.

And there is plenty at stake, with Belton part of the £50,000 winner takes all Tri-Star Grand Slam. Riders looking for an early win here will be contesting Sunday’s headline Lycetts Grantham Cup Class.

Despite having three event horses to ride over the weekend, crowd favourite Mary King is also limbering up to ride Hovis, Horse & Hound Online’s famous blogging Clydesdale horse. Hovis will be available to share drinks and nibbles with those of his fans who have bought the special Hovis tickets.

All tickets can be purchased on line, with a discount for pre-bought programmes.

For more information on Belton International, visit www.belton-horse.co.uk.