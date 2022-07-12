Belton House has announced filming that was due to take place has been delayed.

The house announced on their Facebook page that the filming that was due to take place has now been delayed which means the full estate will be closed from Wednesday, August 3 until Friday, August 12, and Monday, August 15, until Wednesday, August 17. The mansion will be closed from July 25 until August 26.

Last week a Dr Who fan page said that filming for the 60th anniversary of the show would be taking place at Belton House this summer. Neither Belton House nor the BBC will confirm this.

The south front at Belton House, Lincolnshire. The house was built in the 1680s and its designer is thought to be William Winde. (55428098)

The Belton House Facebook post stated: "The filming at Belton has been delayed due to circumstances beyond our control.

"We appreciate that the timing of the closure clashes with school holidays and we’re sorry for any disappointment this causes.

"We worked closely with the production company to try to avoid any closures during the school holidays, but unfortunately it wasn’t possible.

"Thank you in advance for your understanding and support.

"We recommend checking social media and the website before travelling as dates are subject to change."

The entire estate was originally to be closed from Sunday, July 17 until Thursday, July 21, and Monday August 1 until Saturday August 6.

The mansion was originally to be closed from July 17 until August 19.