Belton House will stay closed from today (Mothering Sunday) to "further restrict the spread of coronavirus".

The National Trust, which owns and maintains the house and grounds on the edge of Grantham, announced yesterday that its properties will close until further notice.

It comes just three days after the trust announced it will keep open its gardens and parks at no charge to visitors, so that the "local community can use the open spaces to relax and refresh, while following the government’s social distancing guidance".

A statement on the trust's website reads: "All our houses, gardens, parks, toilets, cafes and shops are closed from Sunday 22 March to further restrict the spread of coronavirus.

"Our countryside and coastal places stay open with parking charges waived."

