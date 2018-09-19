High Winds today forced the closure of Belton House this afternnon.

The closure also forced the cancellation of tonight's meeting of the Grantham Business Club, which was to be held there.

Harriet Bunting, a spokesperson for the club commented: "Our sincerest apologies to anybody who had purchased a ticket for tonight's meeting; unfortunately Belton House has unexpectedly had to close due to the gales, and will therefore be unable to host the meeting as planned."

"We will be rescheduling as soon as possible, but this is likely to be in around 4 weeks' time, to ensure that as many people as possible can attend. Once the date has been confirmed, those who will not be able to attend can request a refund."

The closure and cancellation comes as Storm Ali was sweeping across Britain, with winds of up to 80mph threatened across Scotland and the North West.

Whilst Lincolnshire is expected to miss the worst of it, that didn't stop one tree branch breaking in Grantham's Watergate this afternoon.

No-one was available at Belton House to comment.