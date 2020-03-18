Access to Belton House's gardens and parkland will be free from Saturday, March 21.

This follows the National Trust's announcement that, where possible, they will open their gardens and parks for free.

However, their houses, cafes and shops will all be closed to help the nation fight the spread of the coronavirus. As such, Woolsthorpe Manor will remain closed.

A spokesperson for the National Trust said: "From Saturday, Belton’s 1,300 acres of gardens and parkland will be open for free, so the local community can use the open spaces to relax and refresh, while following the government’s social distancing guidance, during this difficult time. Woolsthorpe Manor will remain closed.

"We will try to keep as many open spaces available as possible but this is a changing situation and we are strictly following Government advice so please keep checking our website for updated information and always check the site before you visit any of our places.

"The wellbeing of our staff, volunteers and visitors remains our top concern."

On Tuesday, Director General Hilary McGrady announced that the National Trust’s pay-for-entry sites including houses, cafes, restaurants and shops, would close by this Friday.

She said: “The National Trust was founded 125 years ago for the benefit of the entire nation. We want to honour our mission – to enable people and nature to thrive. Over the coming weeks we will do all that we can to keep on providing public benefit through caring for places and giving people access wherever possible.

“While we will close our indoor areas to help fight the spread of coronavirus, we recognise that people are likely to need access to open space and to nature, beauty and history."

