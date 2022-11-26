After adding the finishing festive touches, the mansion at Belton House is now open for Christmas.

The rooms have been especially dressed in festive finery. There is a traditional family Christmas in the Tapestry Room, complete with stockings on the mantlepiece and children’s games from Belton’s collection.

Discover the Hondecoeter dining room prepared for a festive feast, with an impressive display of silver on the table and a sparkling Christmas tree.

The Marble Hall in Belton House. Photo: Instinctive Photography (60912646)

Highlights include the Marble Hall, transformed into a winter wonderland with 14ft snowy Christmas trees, and a festive photo moment for all the family.

The mansion is open from Thursday to Monday, 11am to 3pm, with last entry at 2.30pm.

Anna Robson, senior programming and partnership officer at Belton, said: “Christmas is always a magical time at Belton, and this year we wanted to sprinkle the festive joy into the mansion.

Hondecoeter Room at Belton House. Photo: Instinctive Photography (60912648)

"There are different festive displays to discover, and you’ll see that decorations were inspired by the rich colours and features in the rooms which we wanted to highlight. The result is magnificent, and we can’t wait for you all to experience the festive atmosphere.”

Mansion entry is included in National Trust membership or normal admission to Belton. The estate at Belton is open every day, except Christmas Day, 9.30am to 4pm. Belton’s full opening times are listed on the website.

The Tapestry Room at Belton House. Photo: Instinctive Photography (60912644)

The Belton House lights trail is now back for Christmas and will run until January 1.