Belton House Light Trail in Grantham remains open despite move into tier 4

The Christmas Light Trail at Belton House will continue until January 3 despite Lincolnshire going into tier 4, say organisers.

Thousands of visitors are expected to this evening's (New Year's Eve) event and over the next couple of days.

But visitors from tier 1, 2, and 3 areas will not be able to travel to Belton due to coronavirus restrictions. Only those living in a tier 4 area go to Belton and must abide by restrictions on site.

The Journal has been contacted by ticket holders who were unsure whether the Light Trail was going ahead. One ticket holder, who lives in Grantham, said she was confused because she had been offered a refund although she is already in a tier 4 area and still wanted to visit.

In a message to visitors, ticket company See Tickets said: "For those who wish to attend we are pleased to inform you that Belton House is open during the day and for the Light Trail in the evening, further to the updated government guidance published on December 30.

"We have not taken this decision lightly. We have been advised by the local councils, environmental health and Government to ensure that we are working within the new Light Trail tier 4 guidelines (published on December 23).

"We ask that all visitors who live within tiers 1, 2, or 3 adhere to the new restrictions and therefore not to visit Christmas at Belton at this time.

"With everyone's safety and comfort in mind, we can no longer have any catering, shops or funfair rides at the Light Trail. However we are sure that the Light Trail itself will remain as bright and sparkly as ever for you to enjoy.

"If you do join us please respect our local community by ensuring that you travel straight to us and then directly home again."

Organisers say that ticket holders living outside tier 4, or who lives in tier 4 but is uncomfortable about visiting Belton, can get a refund. To claim a refund go to raymondgubbay.seetickets.com/customerservice