Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Belton House mansion in Grantham closes for winter maintenance

By Tracey Davies
-
tracey.davies@granthamjournal.co.uk
Published: 16:45, 05 November 2021

More news, no ads

LEARN MORE

The mansion at Belton House is now now closed for winter maintenance.

This time enables the house team to care for many of the extraordinary collections - including caring for over 20,000 books.

The team diligently clean, examine and record the details of each book.

The house is now closed until March 2022 (52892984)
The house is now closed until March 2022 (52892984)

There are some hidden gems along the way, including a signed page by Queen Victoria where she struggled to find space on the page.

The house will reopen to the public in March 2022.

The grounds including the gardens, indoor and outdoor playgrounds and the parkland remains open for visitors.

The house is now closed until March 2022 (52892981)
The house is now closed until March 2022 (52892981)
The house is now closed until March 2022 (52892987)
The house is now closed until March 2022 (52892987)
Grantham Tracey Davies
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE