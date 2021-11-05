The mansion at Belton House is now now closed for winter maintenance.

This time enables the house team to care for many of the extraordinary collections - including caring for over 20,000 books.

The team diligently clean, examine and record the details of each book.

The house is now closed until March 2022 (52892984)

There are some hidden gems along the way, including a signed page by Queen Victoria where she struggled to find space on the page.

The house will reopen to the public in March 2022.

The grounds including the gardens, indoor and outdoor playgrounds and the parkland remains open for visitors.

The house is now closed until March 2022 (52892981)