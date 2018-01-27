Belton House offers heritage groups exclusive look behind the scenes

Employees from The National Holocaust Centre got an exclusive behind the scenes tour at Belton House last week.

They were joined by other cultural heritage organisations across the East Midlands, who were visiting the house for a training session from the Sansford Cascade project – an innovative East Midlands based project, funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund.

The project aims to encourage other heritage sites to apply for the Sandford Award – an independently judged, quality assured assessment of education programmes at heritage sites, museums, archives and collections across the British Isles.

Belton House has held the prestigious award several times since the scheme first launched in 1978.

The training session gave each venue the opportunity to share best practice with each other and offer support and advice.

It ended with a special tour of the stables – which is one of only 21 Grade I listed stables in England – before conservation work starts,

to see some of its key features, including the old staff quarters and graffiti from over 100-years-ago.

National Holocaust Centre business development manager Tara Flannagan, attended the training session.

She said: “It was a chance for those working and volunteering in heritage education in the East Midlands to hear how the Sandford Cascade project works.

“I particulary enjoyed the tour and seeing the graffiti. They had actually sought advice from a graffiti expert to help them to identify which marks were made from the same person and which ones were important. It was fascinating and we felt that we were privy to something really special.”

Staff from Belton also shared their expansion plans for the Stables restaurant, which will make way for a renewed and extended café facility opening up the whole of the ground floor area to the public and helping to preserve some of the original features in the stable.

It will also include new stairs and a lift to link the food store at first floor level with the kitchen space at ground floor level, a new passenger lift to provide universal access to ground and first floor levels, an education room, staff offices, meeting spaces and welfare facilities.

Melissa Maynard, learning manager at Belton House, said: “We have held the Sanford award for our learning programmes several times, the last being in 2013. The award lasts five years and we are now in the process of re-applying for our quinquennial review. For the last two years we have been working with the award’s HLF funded Sandford Cascade project to strengthen heritage learning in the East Midlands. Through peer to peer networking, sharing good practice and training, the support we receive helps us to develop and offer an exceptional and award winning education programme for schools, colleges and universities.

“We’ve always had an open door policy for other heritage educators to visit us as we learn so much from them. Cascade have also supported our work by providing opportunities for us to visit other venues and support training opportunities for our team.

“By sharing good practice and learning, we can provide an even better experience for our visitors, especially our schools and colleges.”

For information, visit: www.sandfordaward.org