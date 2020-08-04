Home   News   Article

Belton House near Grantham reopens popular children's playground

By Tracey Davies
Published: 07:51, 04 August 2020
 | Updated: 08:29, 04 August 2020

The adventure playground at Belton House reopened this week as the National Trust's pilot play area.

To keep everyone safe and to play safely, the playground has restricted access, enhanced hygiene and safety measures in place.

Members of the Belton Team will also be in the playground to help with orientation and to clean the play equipment throughout the day and a one-way system will be in place in the playground and on some play equipment.

