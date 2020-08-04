Belton House near Grantham reopens popular children's playground
Published: 07:51, 04 August 2020
| Updated: 08:29, 04 August 2020
The adventure playground at Belton House reopened this week as the National Trust's pilot play area.
To keep everyone safe and to play safely, the playground has restricted access, enhanced hygiene and safety measures in place.
Members of the Belton Team will also be in the playground to help with orientation and to clean the play equipment throughout the day and a one-way system will be in place in the playground and on some play equipment.
Read moreCoronavirusEnvironmentGrantham
More by this authorTracey Davies
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)