A National Trust site is hosting a themed winter adventure trail.

Belton House are hosting a Peter Rabbit™ winter adventure activity trail that will run from December 5 to January 31.

The price is £2 per trail pack, plus the normal admission fee to Belton House.

‘Christmas at Belton’ also started today, with Grantham College students producing rainbow-themed reindeer for the display.

Belton House described what the trail will entail: "Peter Rabbit’s friends need some help finding items to see them through the colder winter months.

"Young nature adventurers can lend a hand to some of Beatrix Potter’s well-loved characters such as Squirrel Nutkin, Mr. Jeremy Fisher and Jemima Puddleduck, and solve the clues to earn their special trail badge and certificate.

"There will be nature-themed active challenges to try along the way, as well as a Peter Rabbit selfie station at the end of the trail where everyone can take a picture with their favourite storybook rabbit

"If you’re looking for the perfect stocking-filler for a Peter Rabbit fan, then new book ‘Peter Rabbit: Christmas is Coming’ could be the perfect gift.

"Featuring 24 brand new stories and an activity to enjoy every day of Advent, this beautiful book makes the perfect Christmas gift and will become a festive tradition for Peter Rabbit fans young and old. Available to purchase at Belton’s gift shop, online at nationaltrust.org.uk/shop, or via all usual retailers."

When planning your visit, please ensure that you check local and national guidance before travelling.

Pre-booking is required to visit Belton House. For details, visit nationaltrust.org.uk/beltonhouse.