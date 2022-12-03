A spectacular seasonal light trail has returned to Belton House near Grantham.

The National Trust mansion and grounds are shining brightly again as the trail of colourful lights launches for Christmas.

Running until January 1, visitors can surround themselves with more than one million twinkling lights, colourfully lit trees and larger than life illuminated installations.

Christmas at Belton. Photo: Richard Houghton/Sony Music

Each of the light attractions is choreographed to a soundtrack of seasonal music, with tunes ranging from pop to classical.

The popular Tunnel of Light provides a perfect lighting for selfies, while origami paper boats float serenely on the water.

If there isn’t a nominated photographer in your group, not to worry because the helpful staff stationed around the route are more than happy to snap a quick picture.

Voyage by Aether and Hemera. Photo: Kat Gollock

Tickets for the light trail can be bought here.

The trail ends in Belton House courtyard, where there are activities and rides for children and a range of street food vendors cooking up burgers, pizzas, crepes and Indian cuisine.