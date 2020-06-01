Belton House near Grantham sold out as it prepares to reopen following lockdown
Published: 14:23, 01 June 2020
| Updated: 14:25, 01 June 2020
A National Trust site has already sold out of tickets for this week ahead of its Wednesday reopening.
Belton House, near Grantham, has implemented a ticketing system which allows visitors to book entry slots in order to ensure social distancing guidelines are followed when the grounds and gardens reopen on Wednesday (June 3).
The plans to reopen the gardens and parklands were announced last week, although the adventure playground, cafes and food outlets remain closed.
