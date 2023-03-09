Belton House will be closed tomorrow (Friday) due to the weather.

The National Trust establishment announced on its Facebook page it would be closed tomorrow as a result of the forecasted snow.

On the post it said: "Due to the forecasted snow, for the safety of visitors, staff and volunteers, Belton will be closed all day.

Belton House. (62238575)

"The Lion Gates will remain open for local walkers.

"We’re sorry for the disappointment this will cause and will provide updates through our social media channels and the website."

Belton House is on High Road in Grantham.