There will be a nature-inspired family trail through the gardens at Belton House this Easter.

From Monday, April 11 until Monday, April 19, the trail will be open to visitors.

Children can let their imaginations run wild by designing a bug hotel, cloud spotting or listening for the sounds of spring.

Children on an Easter egg hunt at Belton House, Lincolnshire (55894669)

Young adventurers will be rewarded with a prize of a Rainforest alliance chocolate egg or allergen free alternative at the end of the trail.

Belton House is trialling a new booking system for all visitors to guarantee their entry this Easter.

Siobhán Scullion, visitor operations and experience manager at Belton House, said: "We’re trialling a new booking system that allows us to manage visitor capacity on peak days, and Easter is traditionally our busiest time of year.

Belton House, Lincolnshire (55894664)

"Visitors can check availability and book tickets online and be confident that when they come, we won’t be too busy.

"We’ve also extended the dates for our Easter trail to give families much more choice about when they visit."

This new system will allow visitors to book four weeks in advance or up to the minute of their arrival, and there is no limit on length of stay.

Easter trails will be available to purchase on the day and to find out more about the trails or booking tickets visit nationaltrust.org.uk/belton-house