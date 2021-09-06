Belton House will open for free to everyone for two days this week.

Visitors are invited to explore the unheard stories of Belton House on Friday, September 10 and Saturday, September 11, for free, as part of the Heritage Open Days.

You will be able to peek behind the scenes and discover how characters of Belton left their mark on the history of the house, gardens and wider estate.

Belton House (49642090)

There will also be garden tours, a new experience in the Mansion, and a chance to meet the curator.

A post on their Facebook page said: "This year we want to celebrate our heritage and history with you, by sharing amazing stories that many people have not heard."

England’s largest festival of history and culture, the open days of many historic venues in and around Grantham this weekend, are supported locally by the Grantham Civic Society.