Belton House has announced the days it will be closed for filming has changed again, resulting in a mix reaction from visitors.

The house has announced it will be closing for additional days and opening on days that it was previously announced the house was going to be closed for.

The new closure dates are from Wednesday, August 3 until Friday, August 12, and Wednesday, August 17 until Sunday, August 21.

Belton House is rumoured to be a location for the filming of the 60th anniversary special of Dr Who this summer. (55894664)

The mansion is set to re-open on August 27.

Belton House's Facebook post said: "We are closing for additional days (really sorry!) but also opening on days we previously announced as closed (yeah!).

"We are so grateful for all the support we have received around the closure announcements.

"This is a big deal for the future of Belton, and we hope you will bear with us.

"Please do check our website before visiting… just in case."

There was a mixed reaction within the comments section of the post, as some people shared their frustrations.

One stated: "I don’t want to sound like a moaner, but I am a NT (national trust) member and have waited for the summer holidays to explore and enjoy Belton house.

"The summer tends to guarantee the weather and as a teacher I am limited to when I can attend mid week.

"This is my closest NT location.

"Whilst I think it’s very exciting that your location is being used for filming, I can’t understand why this has been approved in the peak time of school holidays?"

Another said: "Sorry doesn’t really cut it.

"Shame for members, especially local ones that really on it in summer holidays if they can’t get away."

Other people commented on how it was positive news for the organisation.

One said: "Great for Belton!

"Bringing in much needed direct income.

"Hope it goes well and looking forward to seeing Belton on screen again soon."

Another user commented: "This is so exciting for Belton!

"Fantastic to be given this wonderful opportunity to put the beautiful property on the map.

"Good on you guys!"

While the house may be shut, a summer of sporting fun is planned.

The full estate was originally to be closed from Wednesday, August 3 until Friday, August 12, which remains the same.

Additional days included Monday, August 15, until Wednesday, August 17.

Also, the mansion was originally supposed to be closed from July 25 until August 26.