Belton House has announced it will be closing this summer as filming will be taking place, which has angered visitors.

The entire estate will be closed from Sunday, July 17, until Thursday, July 21, and also Monday, August 1, until Saturday, August 6.

The mansion will be closed for a longer period from July 17 until August 19.

On its Facebook page, Belton House said: "Activity like this generates significant income, helping to fund our work and reach new audiences. Thank you in advance for your understanding and support.

"We recommend checking social media and the website before travelling as dates are subject to change."

After the closure was announced, people commented, expressing their frustration.

Jim McEwen said: "Very poor decision to close during the holidays and a complete lack of thought for those of us who remain members even through these tough financial times."

Dawn Minckley was also saddened to hear the news as she added: "That’s disappointing to hear in the middle of the school holidays.

"Like many I’m sure, we use our NT membership as a “free” activity in the holidays."

However, some in the comments were excited at what the thought of the filming could be as Hannah Kelly commented: "How exciting!

"I wonder what the production is.

"I can understand some people not liking the timing of the closure but it will as you said bring in extra money to help keep Belton house running."

Belton House will not reveal yet what is being filmed at the location. A spokesperson said: "We can't disclose any further information about the filming at this time.

"While we're closed visitors can still access over 2,000 acres of woodland for free at Bellmount and Londonthorpe Woods as part of our Reconnecting Grantham project with the Woodland Trust. National Trust members and visitors can explore Woolsthorpe Manor – the birthplace of Sir Isaac Newton, Tattershall Castle and Gunby Hall in Lincolnshire."