Belton House near Grantham will reopen parkland and gardens following coronavirus lockdown

By Matthew Taylor
Published: 10:30, 29 May 2020
 | Updated: 10:56, 29 May 2020

The National Trust site is reopening, but guests will have to book a slot prior to visiting.

From June 3, visitors will be able to enjoy the garden and parklands of Belton House. However, the adventure playground, cafes and food outlets remain closed.

To visit Belton House, you must book a 30 minute time slot where you can enter the grounds. After this, you are welcome to stay until closing time.

