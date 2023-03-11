A group of neighbours to Belton House's Lion Gates entrance have put forward their points in a letter to the Journal.

Six residents of Belton Lane, Grantham, have put their names to the letter, written in response to a reader letter in support of the National Trust plans.

They write:

"With reference to Lynda North’s letter, we would like to make the following comments regarding her statements.

We absolutely agree that the car park at Belton House needs to be improved to ensure that it is an all-weather car park but this is surely a National Trust issue and one wonders why this has not been previously addressed?

We are supporters of the National Trust and English Heritage and we believe that Belton House is one of the most visited National Trust properties in the country.

If this is correct, then understandably the facilities provided obviously need to reflect its popularity and the ability to cope with all year-round visitor numbers.

The entrance and drive to Belton House is a hazard and has been so for a considerable number of years.

Why, therefore, hasn’t the National Trust re-designed the entrance and drive, thus making it safer for both traffic and pedestrians?

Belton village residents have chosen to reside in the village knowing that Belton House is a National Trust property, an all-year-round visitor attraction, which the lady in question has visited “for over 40 years”.

As quoted in her letter, if “hundreds of vehicles” are having to turn right off the A607 towards Belton House “on a daily basis”, then surely this is a local highways problem and needs to be addressed with some urgency, especially as the problem is exacerbated by the entrance to Belton Garden Centre. We completely agree that this turning is dangerous.

Belton Lane is already an extremely busy road, with traffic from the A6403 entering through the small village of Londonthorpe and vehicles serving the housing estates driving to and from town, especially at busy times. In addition, using this route regularly is a constant flow of heavy goods vehicles from Alma Park Industrial Estate (a relatively recent addition compared to Belton House).

This significantly adds to the volume of traffic and increases vibration caused by the uneven condition and areas of subsidence, which have appeared following utility maintenance.

Traffic also needs to negotiate a dangerous bend opposite the Lion Gates. This would obviously cause further problems, as any increased flow of traffic entering Belton House from the A6403 would need to cross the opposite lane to enter through the Lion Gates.

The one and only 30mph speed sign appears at this point of entry to Belton Lane and is the sole speed indication for the whole of the road into town.

We are aware that speed checks have been operated and that the speed limit on the road is regularly exceeded.

In addition, six months ago, after a site meeting with residents and a representative from the highways team, the local highways manager stated in a letter that considering the general condition of Belton Lane, works are required to resurface parts of the road. This has yet to be addressed.

In conclusion the “few NIMBYs” (few being indeed an understatement), who object to making the main entrance to Belton House through the Lion Gates, do certainly object to, and we quote again from her letter, “hundreds of vehicles on a daily basis” being diverted along an already very busy highway.

The acronym NIMBY (not in my back yard) can be applicable to many situations but we are a democracy and therefore all individual situations vary and so we need to take care and ensure that this is respected."