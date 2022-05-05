Belton Park Golf Club recently held a fundraising event in support of the Ukrainian people.

On Saturday April 30 members and guests joined together to raise around £600, which will be donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee.

The event was supported by a total of 124 players and everyone who took part had an enjoyable day supported by the bar and catering team who provided a delicious traditional Ukrainian meal and much needed drinks after play.

Fundraising for Ukraine (56457172)

At the end of the day’s competitions, the winning team of Steve Glenn, Ed Glenn, Colin Walton and John Kirkup scored a magnificent 91 Stableford points.

In second place also on 91 points but placed second on count back was the team of Annette Fordham, Joy Stepney, Andy Stepney and William Clarke.

Third place went to the team of Jim Graham, David Andrew, Steve Brook and Peter Bowes who also scored 91 points and again placed third only on count back.

Fundraising for Ukraine (56457174)

There were competitions for Nearest the Pin and Longest Drive, won by Steve Bradley and John Kirkup respectively.