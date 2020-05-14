Belton Woods near Grantham has opened its three golf courses to members and to all-comers on a pay and play basis.

Due to government restrictions the only tee times available are for members of the same household, or with one other person from outside the household.

Adrian Pickard, general manager of Belton Woods, said: “We are very pleased to be able to offer our members and newcomers access to golf once again. During lockdown we have been following a maintenance programme set out by golf’s governing body, the R&A, which follows Government guidelines.