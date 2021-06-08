Belvoir Castle have announced the latest changes to the Engine Yard.

A new eatery, the Fuel Tank Brasserie will open on Friday June 11, as well as the Belvoir Farm Shop on Saturday.

While the downstairs of the Fuel Tank remains a rustic, industrial inspired cafe, the revamped upstairs Brasserie, promises "romantic ambiance and sumptuous interiors to match a classic Brasserie menu, championing high quality seasonal ingredients with a refined wine list".

The Fuel Tank at the Engine Yard, Belvoir Castle. (47984849)

Also on Friday is the reopening of the Balloon Bar, a cocktail lounge that offers late night entertainment and an array of drinks.

Launching on June 12, the new Belvoir Farm Shop will offer "sustainable and ethical produce that is sourced locally".

The shop will "champion small-scale producers that are local", while also promoting zero packaging on loose goods in store.

Find out more at: www.engineyardbelvoir.com