Belvoir Castle closed until further notice due to coronavirus pandemic

Belvoir Castle will be closed until further notice, although the gardens will remain open at weekends.

Today, Belvoir Castle announced that it will be closing temporarily, but the public will still be able to visit the gardens, with children admitted for free.

Emma Manners, Duchess of Rutland, said: "We face unprecedented and challenging times due to the coronavirus pandemic. With the situation changing daily, we are all having to take steps in order to help limit the spread of the virus.

Belvoir Castle.Photo: Nick Fry (8817492)

Belton House gardens and grounds to open for free during coronavirus crisis

"Belvoir is no exception, and we have had to take some difficult decisions in order to protect the health and wellbeing of our visitors and staff.

"We have therefore decided to close the Castle until further notice. Our Gardens remain open at weekends, with free admission for children.

"I would like to reassure you that the decision to close the castle has been taken in the best interest of all of our visitors, staff and tenants. We will be posting updates as soon as we have them on our website and social media, so please look out for these.

"On behalf of everyone at Belvoir, I would like to thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to welcoming you back soon."

Coronavirus: These are the 'key workers' who will still be able to send their children to school during the pandemic

READ MORE: Grantham area news

Read more CoronavirusGrantham