Belvoir Castle fireworks competition causes controversy following dry weather

A fireworks competition to be held at Belvoir Castle has caused controversy, as people are concerned it will be a fire risk following the recent dry weather.

The fourth instalment of the Firework Champions competition is taking place at the castle on Saturday, August 20.

Visitors to the castle's Facebook page have raised their concerns about the event still going ahead as they believe it could lead to fires being started in the area.

Helen Steer said: "Totally irresponsible. The countryside is a tinder box. Have the organisers spoken to local Fire Service to get their thoughts?"

Jill Baxter also criticised the event and said: "Are these people real?

"Yes it may rain, but surely nowhere near enough to totally dampen the whole area. Think again Belvoir Castle."

Iain Coy mentioned the recent dry weather and added: "I walked along the old ironstone railway route alongside the canal up towards Belvoir and everywhere is crisp and bone dry.

"The pathways are littered with dry leaves and fallen small tree branches. If any of it caught fire it would spread for miles."

The Firework Champions event is run by MLE Pyrotechnics Limited and is one of several held over the summer at stately homes.

Pyrotechnics teams compete in the competition across a series of nine events throughout the year.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "We have produced the Firework Champions event at other stately homes on the previous two weekends running in far hotter and dryer conditions with no issues at all.

"We have now inspected the site at Belvoir on two occasions - the latest taking place this week - and have no concerns with the event taking place on August 20.

"The site is very well maintained with short grass everywhere which will not sustain fire or allow transmission.

"Whilst the ground might have been subjected to a long period without rain, we are due rain during the course of the week but even without this, we don’t foresee any issues.

"The private grounds of the Belvoir Castle estate far exceed the footprint of the fireworks event and as such no risk exists to any neighbours.

"In line with our ongoing commitment to health and safety, we have a private fire tender with four trained fire marshalls attending the event."

Several fireworks events around the country have been called off due to the dry weather. Events in Aldeburgh in Suffolk and Gloucester are among those to be cancelled or postponed following advice from local fire services.