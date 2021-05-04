Belvoir Castle will reopen its state rooms from May 17 when restrictions allow, with a fresh calendar of events also announced.

Visitors will be welcomed back into Belvoir Castle's splendid interior, as they tread in the steps of history and experience the priceless artworks, opulent decorations, quirky corridors and magnificent views.

On Saturday May 22 and Sunday 23, the castle will host a 1940s themed street party weekend.

Belvoir Castle will reopen its state rooms from May 17. (46814385)

The event will feature re-enactments, live music, food and drink. Guests are encouraged to bring a picnic along, or to sample the food on offer from Belvoir Castle.

Also on show will be some vintage cars, jazz singers and swing dance band, Kalamazoo.

All shops at Belvoir Castle's rural retail village are also open seven days a week, selling food, fashion, arts and crafts.

Belvoir Castle. (46814373)

The on-site Fuel Tank Restaurant will also be opening its doors from May 17.

Capping off May at Belvoir Castle will be The Big Dog Walk on May 30.

The whole day event includes a 2km, 5km or 10km dog walking route around the picturesque Belvoir Parkland.

After the walk, an The Big Dog Walk event village will feature dog shows, agility courses, doggy photo booths and shopping.

Belvoir Castle. (46814378)

To find out more, visit: www.belvoircastle.com