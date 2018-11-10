Belvoir Castle has apologised for being ‘overwhelmed’ by its first bonfire and fireworks event.

So great was the turnout at its recently-opened £2.5million shopping village, the castle could not cope.

Customers took to social media and complained to the Grantham Journal, saying they faced waits of ‘two hours’ for food and traffic management was also poor. Some also complained at the cost of the event, which they said raised expectations.

Michael Cheung told the Journal the event was “poorly executed” and “a complete shambles from start to finish”. He added: “So many children were disappointed and a lot of parents were angry.

“Most disappointed for a premium location and event.”

Theresa Philipson, of Leicester, posted on Facebook: “The event was a shambles. There were tearful and hungry children.”

Louise Lewin posted: “We stood in the queue for over two hours with hungry children crying. It was not organised properly.”

However, others supported the castle.

Selina Harper, of Grantham, posted: “I think you all did an amazing job and I really look forward to next year. I’m sure all the constructive comments will be taken into consideration.”

Evonne Rivers, of Grantham, said the comments and suggestions showed the interest people have in the venue.

Belvoir Castle took to social media in response to quell the criticism.

A spokesperson told the Journal: “There are clearly things we can do better next time. We’re very grateful for all the feedback given to us, which we will always take on board and have since put a formal strategy and plan together to prevent any further issues.

“We have received many positive comments and some less favourable ones too. We can only apologise for the long queues for refreshments, which we will learn from.”