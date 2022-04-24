Belvoir Castle opens boutique holiday accommodation

Boutique holiday accommodation for overnight stays has been launched on the Belvoir Castle estate.

Vale House is a newly refurbished boutique guest house located at the foot of Belvoir Castle in the Engine Yard artisan village with its independent shops, bar and restaurant.

Bespoke rooms have all been designed by the Duchess of Rutland. Offering a room only option, guests are able to order a continental breakfast box delivery, or sample the Fuel Tank Cafe menu located nearby.

Vale House can be found in the Engine Yard close to Belvoir Castle. (56233042)

The pink hued facade of the Georgian building has been retained while the interior has been completely transformed. The rooms are named after the castle’s famous gardens from Blackberry Hill and the Hermit’s Garden to Frog Hollow and the Rose Garden. Double, triple and quadruple rooms are available.

Each room features Coach House furniture, Mitre Luxury Linen and art and lighting from The Duchess Gallery at the Engine Yard.

The Duchess Parlour, a champagne and tea parlour, is located on the ground floor of Vale House, which also serves as a breakfast area for guests and has an outside seating terrace. It will be open to all Engine Yard visitors from Thursday to Sunday each week offering light lunches and afternoon tea.

One of the rooms in Vale House. (56233031)

The Duchess of Rutland said: “With so much to enjoy on the estate and further afield in this beautiful rural setting, we wanted to create an overnight stay offer for our visitors who would like to stay a little longer. This has been a labour of love for me as my passion is interiors and design and I’m delighted with the results.”

Guests at Vale House receive a 25 percent discount on Castle and Garden entrance tickets.

Other places to stay on the estate include Glamping options from bell tents, a gypsy wagon and a shepherd’s hut to three self-catering properties including a luxurious lakeside lodge.

Inside Vale House. (56233033)

To book rooms in Vale House go to www.belvoirestateholidays.com/vale-house