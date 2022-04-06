A host of eggcellent activities will be taking place at Belvoir Castle this Easter.

Seasonal celebrations will be taking place throughout the castle, gardens and Engine Yard until Monday, April 18.

These will include an Easter activity trail, children's crafts and an artisan pop-up market.

Credit: Instinctive Photography, The Easter Bunny and friends (55912888)

Little ones will be able to take part in an eggciting Easter activity trail in the formal gardens, where after collecting an activity box children must follow a series of clues and questions hidden amongst the flowers to win a tasty prize.

There will also be a chance to meet the Easter Bunny and friends, who will be hopping along to join in with the fun.

Inside the castle there will be a range of Easter crafts in the Old Kitchens, where families can create fantastic bonnets, baskets and Easter greeting cards to take away.

Credit: Instinctive Photography, The Easter Bunny (55912878)

The castle will also be open for free flow tours, allowing visitors a chance to discover the site's collection of historical staterooms.

Visitors can also indulge in a delicious Easter afternoon tea in the castle's tea room, The Aviary.

On Sunday, April 17 and Monday, April 18, there will also be a unique selection of pop-up stalls at The Engine Yard, including unique gifts, housewares, flowers and delicious treats.

Emma Stenning, CEO at Belvoir Castle, said: "We are delighted to be able to host such an exciting programme of Easter events here at Belvoir.

Credit: Belvoir Castle, the Old Kitchens (55912865)

"Whether it's family fun, a delicious celebratory Afternoon Tea or shopping at the pop-up market in The Engine Yard, there is plenty to do for everyone over the holidays.

"Now is also the perfect time to take advantage of the warmer spring weather and explore one of our many walks across the parkland."

The castle gardens and parkland will be in full bloom, so visitors can enjoy the array of plantlife, including daffodils, tulips, hyacinths, primrose and camellias.

Credit: Belvoir Castle, the castle and gardens (55912870)

The Easter activity trail is included with castle and garden tickets, and the Easter crafts are included free with entry to the castle.

More information on tickets can be found at https://www.belvoircastle.com/