Belvoir Castle seeks retailers for return of its Christmas market

The Engine Yard at Belvoir Castle will be hosting its annual Christmas market for 2020’s festive season.

Hosted outdoors with social distancing measures in place and abiding by the Government’s Covid-19 guidelines, this year’s market will be inspired by Christmas in Scandinavia, where 25 wooden shopping chalets which will sit alongside The Engine Yard’s artisan shops and retailers.

The Duchess of Rutland is seeking temporary vendors to take up residence in the scandi-style chalets for the weekends of 27th 28th and 29th November, 4th 5th and 6th December and 11th 12th and 13th December.

Christmas at The Engine Yard, Belvoir Castle. Jonathan Flint Photography. (42610307)

The market will be open from 11am - 8pm on Friday and Saturdays and 11am - 5pm on Sundays.

In addition to the live music and carol singers, visitors can expect local produce, delicious food and drink and the opportunity to purchase hand-crafted gifts for themselves or loved ones.

The Duchess of Rutland said: “With everything we’ve all endured this year, we really want to give our visitors a festive period to get excited about. The Engine Yard’s Christmas market, which is free to attend, is a local highlight, especially as so many other Christmas markets have unfortunately been cancelled.

Christmas at The Engine Yard, Belvoir Castle. Jonathan Flint Photography. (42610309)

"We're very lucky to be outdoors and have the space to abide by all the necessary social distancing measures in order to keep our guests safe.

“We all need something to look forward to and the Engine Yard’s Christmas market is truly unique and gives stall holders a real opportunity to drive sales for the key retail period of the year. Located at the foot of Belvoir Castle itself there will be an amazing atmosphere and a real buzz which I hope our visitors will enjoy.”

The cost for stallholders is £350 per weekend and £900 for all three weekends.

Christmas at The Engine Yard, Belvoir Castle. Jonathan Flint Photography. (42610299)

Full refunds will be available to vendors if Covid-19 forces the cancellation of the event.

For those interested in renting a chalet for The Engine Yard’s Christmas market, contact the marketing team on: marketing@belvoircastle.com by Friday, October 30.