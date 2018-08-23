The race is on at Belvoir Castle to complete the £2.5 million Engine Yard shopping village in time for its September 2 official opening.

Her Grace, the Duchess of Rutland, is busily overseeing the work as builders strive to finish the remaining premises, with their tenants also working at speed for the VIP opening by Hollywood celebrity Liz Hurley.

The Duchess told the Journal: “Liz Hurley is a friend. She came to stay a few years ago with Susannah Constantine (of Trinny and Sussanah TV fame) who grew up on this estate, in Knipton.”

The Engine Yard will host the Idle Mole plant centre, butcher and farm shop The County Victualler, homewares shop Margo and Plum, coffee and tea supplier Cherizena, chocolatier Cocoa Amore, Jorge Artisan Foods, Crafts4Kids, the Duchess’ gallery, the Fuel Tank cafe and the 45 West gin bar.

The Idle Mole, Cherezina, Cocoa Amore and Craft4Kids have already opened, with the County Victualler due to be open by this weekend.

The Duchess added: “I always wanted to bring together crafts and industries and make it the heartbeat of the Belvoir estate and surrounding area. It’s more than a retail village.

“I want it to be a window to the estate. We have been working on this for three years. It’s very exciting to see. It’s going to be a crescendo to my 55th birthday on September 2.”

The Duchess, who is chief executive officer of the 15,000 acre estate, has previously stated the venture is a major diversification to boost the use of the historic seat by local residents.

“I want to have a community. It is part of supporting the community and the community being involved with the estate as it was in the past.

“We rely on the castle staying afloat through other vehicles. This is independent of the castle.”

“We are renting out spaces, including the day spa. We are running the restaurant, coffee shop and the Duchess’ Gallery. We are also running an outdoor kitchen and cook area.”

Among the shops, the duchess highlights the Duchesses’ Gallery, which on three levels promises designer brands, “good copies” and “lots of interior things” including chandeliers and wall lights.

A shooting shop will also go on the ground floor of the Engine Yard cottage, which she will complement with a fishing tackle shop, when she finds one. She also seeks a gent’s outfitters for the Engine Yard cottage.

At the back of the Engine Yard Cottage will be a wellness wagon, a restored gypsy caravan offering alternative therapies and treatments like reflexology, reiki healing, palm reading and mindfulness.

Between the cottage and the shops, workmen were busily fitting out a day spa, which will offer a range of treatments, too.

Further back is Vale House, which is being repainted by Lewis King, who has been the estate’s painter and decorator for 50 years.

It will contain an antique furniture shop and displays from celebrity chefs.

Outside will be a play area, barbecues, a bandstand and a countryside speakers corner. There will be space for street traders, artists, buskers and events such as carol singing, dancing around the maypole, Christmas fayres and Halloween events.

The Duchess explained: “We will follow the pageantry of the seasons.”

Around the Engine Yard cottage will be garden, featuring five garden designs, “like a living Chelsea Flower Show.”

In time, there will also be a farm park in the fields, and she plans to work with disadvantaged children to produce vegetables for sale.

The duchess, who was born Miss Emma Watkins, the daughter of a Welsh farmer, is keen for artists and traders to approach her, saying she will find a space to support them.

She added: “I have been approached by trainee actors and actresses keen to re-enact period scenes. Having been a struggling actress and singer myself, I know how important it is (to be supported).”