A new cafe opened at Belvoir Castle less than 24 hours after the previous business was forced to close.

Vale View opened at the castle, the morning after the closure of popular Cafe Allez.

The closure of Cafe Allez was announced in January with the owners receiving hundreds of messages of support as customers shared their frustration that the business would have to close.

Vale View Cafe at Belvoir Castle

Co-owner of Cafe Allez, Mark Trevarthen, said: "We were very disappointed that no opportunity was given to extend our term at Belvoir: we felt we had much more to offer our customers and indeed, the Belvoir Estate.

"We weren’t given reasons for our departure or a chance to discuss this, but it is of course Belvoir’s contractual right to take back their building and do what they choose with it.

"We’d like to take this opportunity to thank our loyal customers, and also our amazing team who were committed, total professionals to the end."

Cafe Allez, at Belvoir castle, has announced it will be closing by the end of March.

Mark added: "Café Allez continues to serve amazing coffees, cakes and more at public and corporate events with Van Henri, and we’d encourage the public to continue to support the fantastic independent businesses at The Engine Yard."

Vale View Cafe opened on April 1. Belvoir Castle has said it does not wish to make any comment at this time although posts of social media showed advertising for cafe staff.