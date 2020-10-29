In celebration of the festive season and for the first time in its history, Belvoir Castle will be the creative canvas for a renowned designer.

Open from November 21 to December 23, and again from Boxing Day to January 3, visitors can purchase tickets and book time slots in advance, to behold the festive adornments and designs created byCharlotte Lloyd Webber and her team.

Known for its vast gardens and grounds, decadently decorated rooms and traditional English countryside atmosphere, Belvoir Castle’s Guard Room will transform into a festive woodland wonderland, inspired by the surrounding estate and countryside, while the Regent’s Gallery will emerge into peacock-inspired décor, influenced by the Duke and Duchess’s Manners’ family crest.

Belvoir Castle's Laser Light Show (42865894)

In addition to the Christmas masterpieces, families can visit Father Christmas in The Old Kitchen – a new location for 2020 to ensure all Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to.

Visitors can still expect twinkling lights, spectacular trees and more beautiful decorations, as well as an impressive laser light show displayed outside the castle, on selected dates.

Her Grace the Duchess of Rutland said: “Christmas is one of my favourite times of year, where the castle always exudes a sense of magic and feels even more special.

“Charlotte has designed many magnificent, themed installations and productions at Castle Howard and helped the team win a UK Heritage Award for Best Event for the 2018 display, so I have no doubt that we’ll see some spectacular transformations here.

“Every year we want our visitors to see something special and feel the magic of Christmas with their loved ones and families, but if feels even more important this year.

“With the installations, Santa’s Grotto and The Engine Yard hosting its third Christmas market, there’s plenty of reasons to visit the castle.”

Visit: www.belvoircastle.com/castle-book-tickets