Belvoir Castle to reopen gardens to local communities

The stately home will open its doors for the first time since the beginning of lockdown.

Belvoir Castle, home of the Duke and Duchess of Rutland, is reopening its 16-acre garden landscape for free access to local people from Friday May 22 to Sunday 23 May, and each subsequent weekend.

Capability Brown’s spectacular ‘lost landscape’ garden design for the historic attraction will reopen each day from 11.00 to 16.00.